Becerra is the right choice for Health and Human Services
To the Editor: As the COVID pandemic rages, Attorney General Xavier Becerra is the right choice to lead HHS and help us overcome this crisis.
Becerra will be ready on Day One to protect frontline medical workers and make sure every person in this country can get the health care they need. I urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm him as secretary of Health and Human Services.
There is urgent work to be done to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Xavier Becerra has nearly two decades as a leader on the House Ways and Means Committee and its health subcommittee, where he focused intensely on strengthening Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security Disability Insurance.
As California Attorney General, Becerra has successfully managed a large and complex government agency, taking on powerful special interests and protecting Californians on everything from health care cost price gouging to the opioid epidemic to the threat of COVID-19.
He brings people together from all backgrounds to solve problems. In Congress, he was widely-respected on both sides of the aisle and often found common ground with Republicans.
JAYME H. SIMÕES
Concord