Bedford spoke out against development
To the Editor: According to the Union Leader, Sebbins Brook Crossing was unanimously approved by the Bedford Planning Board last week. The board has “approved a new workforce housing development that will bring nearly 240 condominiums to Bedford.” It goes on to note that no one spoke out against the project last week when it was reviewed by the planning board, which granted several waivers to allow the multifamily residential buildings along South River Road.
Say what?
The whole town, as well as the 1,300 petitioners and members of the Bedford Residents Association, have been speaking against waivers for this project since they signed a petition, as well as having voted for amendments to prohibit apartments in the PZ in March of 2019. In fact, this type of construction was already prohibited in the PZ by the existing zoning laws. The majority of the residents have opposed it all along and the board knows this.
What was the board thinking when they did this?
Certainly, and hopefully, there will be pushback before the project begins. Ignoring the law is unacceptable.
JANE AITKEN
Bedford