Bedford vote could stymie better health care services
To the Editor: As a working mom who moved to Bedford almost 30 years ago, I have appreciated the local health care that Dartmouth Hitchcock has provided for families and kids here in town. To me this raises a simple question. Why would someone wish to prevent an organization that has provided health care to this community for over 35 years from expanding its services? (Especially so if those new services included specialized, advanced care for women, kids and families.) This is exactly what is being proposed with Zoning Amendment 3, which Bedford voters will weigh in on at town meeting on March 8.
After providing care for 35-plus years on South River Road and Washington Place, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health wants to update its facilities in Bedford and build a new, state-of-the-art facility on Kilton Road on property it has owned for years. Zoning Amendment 3 that is being proposed would limit what Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health could build at this site.
As a female physician specializing in women’s health I have provided care for hundreds of fellow women in this community. I know how important convenience and choice is when it comes to health care, especially during COVID these past few years.
Voting yes for zoning amendment three would restrict health care access and force women and families to travel outside the community for care — plain and simple. That’s why we should vote no on Zoning Amendment 3 at town meeting.