Behavioral health work requires a workforce
To the Editor: New Hampshire isn’t facing a behavioral health provider crisis — we’re in it now. Expanding and increasing behavioral health care, particularly for children and families, is vitally important but it can’t be accomplished without having a well-trained workforce to do it. Three important ways to accomplish this:
1. Restore funding for the Student Loan Repayment Program (SLRP) and make it a non-lapsing line item in the state budget. This program has had a positive impact on recruiting and retaining a behavioral health workforce — particularly in rural and under-served communities. In 2019/2020, 77 providers were approved to have their loans repaid in return for service commitment, helping our state retain 10 doctors, six psychiatric RNs, two psychologists, 20 licensed mental health and social work counselors, and five alcohol and drug counselors.
2. Increase Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement rates. New Hampshire has among the lowest reimbursement rates in the country, directly impacting behavioral health and health care providers. With the cost of living and housing going up, we lose critical healthcare professionals to other states that can pay them more.
3. Eliminate barriers for behavioral health licensure. Progress has been made in this area, but more must be done. When providers learn that having their license recognized in NH can take six or more months, they are more likely to take jobs in other states that have more streamlined policies.
Legislators have the opportunity to strengthen our behavioral health workforce and position us to be a model of capable and compassionate care for all.
GEOFF VERCAUTEREN
Wall Street, Manchester