To the Editor: I had to laugh after reading the letter from Brian Bailey of Laconia on April 15. Great idea! Let's hire hundreds or thousands of enforcement officers to stop, cite or arrest persons in vehicles with out-of-state plates.
If I am an out-of-state resident who maintains a condo, house or tent legally in New Hampshire, I certainly have a right to be here. If New Hampshire authorities attempted to take actions, such as the prevention of free travel, the civil and criminal civil lawsuits would bankrupt this state within a few months.
Wise up, no one really loves to see folks from out of state buying goods in our stores except during the tax season, but these people have a right to be here. Period.
The "ban" is no more than a political suggestion at best. Enforceable, NO. I am a retired police officer with 31 years on the job in Connecticut. I built my retirement home here in New Hampshire in 1989 partly to escape that Democratic hell. So I guess I am now a local. Do not imply that we should be able to enforce unenforceable laws.
LOU LAVENDER
Bartlett