Beloin is disrespectful to Manchester aldermen
To the Editor: Aldermen should find a way to get rid of Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of housing initiatives. It is disrespectful how she speaks to our aldermen. I don’t appreciate it.
Beloin is disrespectful to Manchester aldermen
To the Editor: Aldermen should find a way to get rid of Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of housing initiatives. It is disrespectful how she speaks to our aldermen. I don’t appreciate it.
Beloin has shown that it’s her way only. She’s not a team player and doesn’t get along well with others. That’s not how it works around here.
Now, Beloin’s become extremely defensive. Unfortunately, she has determined that she will do what she pleases, when she pleases, because she’s the expert — regardless of what the Board of Aldermen wants.
Beloin’s not listening. Aldermen Pat Long and Bill Barry tried to calmly tell her several times that what they wanted and appreciated was the work and reporting that Gatehouse Treatment was doing for the committee and BOA. The taxpayers also appreciate and want it from Gatehouse.
Beloin made it clear that she wanted none of it working this way with Gatehouse, and that aldermen shouldn’t either.
Who is she to tell them what they want? Now Adrianne wants “in” to fix Gatehouse’s contract? No! That would be a disaster. She’s not a team player.
Beloin should resign or be fired ASAP. Things with her are only going to get worse. She’ll have a lawsuit against the city. The whole fiasco is outrageous and unprofessional.
DEBORAH OLSZTA
Warsaw Avenue, Manchester
Protecting top secrets used to be high priority
Democrats, moderates were right to kill SB 272
What kind of representative tells NH parents to shut up?
Sen. Jeb Bradley kept his word to keep recreational pot illegal
St. Anselm’s leftists are wrong to disavow Trump appearance
Democrats divide NH families, undermine parental authority
Thinking climate change isn’t real would be crazy
To the Editor: A recent article in CTExaminer characterized the issue perfectly: "... at the behest of paid lobbyists and 'hive minded' salaried pro-development advocates, there is a strong and powerful effort to usurp the authority of your local planning and zoning commission. Several Bills…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.