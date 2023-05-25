Beloin is disrespectful to Manchester aldermen

To the Editor: Aldermen should find a way to get rid of Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of housing initiatives. It is disrespectful how she speaks to our aldermen. I don’t appreciate it.

