Bennet is electable
To the Editor: Four more years of Trumpism pose an existential threat to our democracy and our children’s future. I’ve watched the debates, seen the candidates in person, and studied each of their platforms, and I believe the candidate that gives us the best shot at beating Trump is Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.
Bennet’s focus on education, comprehensive plan to fight poverty, and record of bipartisan accomplishment make him a compelling option. He got a late start in the process, but there’s something happening in New Hampshire.
In 1984, I was a supporter of another pragmatic Coloradan, Gary Hart, who won an upset in the Granite State. The Bennet campaign has that same feel to it.
Democrats are making a critical error in defining electability on early primary polling and cable news predictions. A candidate’s record of winning tough elections is a far more reliable predictor of success. Bennet is the only candidate in the field with a record of winning national elections in a swing state. Not only does that make him the best person to face Trump, but it also means that he can help our down-ballot candidates in tough states.
“If our nominee represents the agenda of Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas,” Michael said in a recent town hall, “we will win the independent voter and the general election.” I agree. Michael Bennet shares that agenda and deserves the same support from Granite State voters.
William J. Kanteres
Beech Street, Manchester