To the Editor: The recent high school ranking article quotes are contradicted in part by the actual data. Four of the top 10 are small schools, which should lack the “staff or funds” to be top ranked. Also, high-income areas like Amherst, which seems to have an excellent school, are not in the top 10.
What is clear is that college graduate parents get good paying jobs, choose towns with good schools and make the investments to help the students succeed: taxes, parental involvement, and extra curricular programs like FIRST, Young Inventors, and others.
The article points out, correctly, that tech schools (Manchester and Milford are two districts with these programs) prepare students for important non-college careers, and it is unclear we are making the investments needed to assure disadvantaged students are also given the environment needed to maximize their capabilities and opportunities for success.
New Hampshire needs every student elevated to a basic level of capability for employment, self-sufficiency, and to be contributing citizens. Having some schools that facilitate students going into colleges and meeting the needs of our growing high-tech sector is great. Having competent, capable, graduates that do not pursue college is also of value. Where we need to focus state attention is on helping every child reach a level of independence and responsible contribution to our communities.