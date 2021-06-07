To the Editor: I have been thinking of writing this letter for a couple of weeks and finally decided it needs to be said.
Two Sundays ago, there was a rally “Stop hatred against Asians.” There have been rallies to stop hatred against Blacks, Jews, etc. etc
What we need are rallies to stop ALL hatred. Like a thought I found in one of the DOVE chocolates, “Throw kindness around like confetti.”
If we all did that, this world would be a peaceful world.
Last week after the attack on the concert in Miami, Nancy Pelosi said we need to have better gun control. No, we need better self-control.
It seems very apparent that the citizens of this country have lost the knowledge of how and the ability to control our emotions. Only that will stop these weekly and sometime daily killings.
JEANNNINE AUCOIN
Henniker