Bias alleged in policing is about poverty not race
To the Editor: Ronelle Tshiela and Clifton West’s recent op-ed — “Bail bill would disproportionately harm Black Granite Staters” — includes accusations of racial bias. I don’t question that the bail reform legislation they oppose would have precisely the disproportionate effect they claim, an inevitable result of the fact that minorities in this state enjoy significantly less wealth than Whites. But their suggestion that “New Hampshire’s criminal laws are enforced with staggering racial bias” simply because “Black people are disproportionately arrested” begs the question of why they are arrested at a higher rate than Whites.
The better explanation is economic rather than racial: poorer people commit crimes at a higher rate than wealthier people. This explains why police activity is so targeted on low-income areas, and therefore why far more arrests occur in those communities than elsewhere (including for crimes like marijuana possession that occur with equal frequency in upper-class and middle-class neighborhoods). If there is a bias here, it is poverty bias, not racial bias.
I too oppose HB 1476. The size of one’s wallet should not result in disproportionate incarceration any more than the color of one’s skin. But the demographic confluence of these two traits speaks to the effect of the legislation on minorities, not to its motivation. And racial bias is all about motivation. Tshiela and West’s whimsical dubbing of HB 1476 as “a bill that would expand the criminalization of poverty in the Granite State” has some punch. Their argument regarding racial bias in our law enforcement community does not.