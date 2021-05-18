Biden is a throwback to stagflation of Carter era
To the Editor: Since Joe Biden took over, we have a border crisis, gas lines, Middle-East crisis, inflation, school crisis and mask chaos. A Democrat friend of mine stated “He is a nice guy and he is trying hard.” My uncle was a nice guy and tried hard, but I wouldn’t vote for him for president.
I know, all of the above is Donald Trump’s fault. Think about that, is that stupid or what? The goal of the Democrat Party is to have the American people completely dependent on the federal government. There is no other way to explain their actions. If we get restless, maybe we need a fourth stimulus.
If you travel around New Hampshire, there are signs stating we need workers. Who wants to work if the government is paying you to stay home?
The five states that lost the most jobs — Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, Maryland and New Jersey — backed Biden. Why are the states that are open mostly all Republican states? New Hampshire is going in the right direction. Governor Chris Sununu is doing a great job.
We now know that the CDC is run by the teacher unions. Why aren’t the teacher’s unions telling teachers to get back to work? Maybe we should pay the parents instead of the teachers.
We seem to be going back to the 1970s. Wendy donated my leisure suit a long time ago. Are you looking forward to gas lines, mortgages at 15-20%, and Iran holding our military prisoners?
JIM MAYOTTE
Sanbornton