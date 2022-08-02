Biden, Harris were never top picks of NH Democrats

To the Editor: It must be hard for New Hampshire Democrats. In the 2020 state primary, Democrats voted more than 3 to 1 for Bernie Sanders (76,384) over Biden (24,944). Kamala was almost dead last, getting only 129 votes. Even Donald Trump beat Kamala in our Democrat primary, by a margin of almost 10 to 1. Trump received 1,217 write-in votes!

