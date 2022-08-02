Biden, Harris were never top picks of NH Democrats
To the Editor: It must be hard for New Hampshire Democrats. In the 2020 state primary, Democrats voted more than 3 to 1 for Bernie Sanders (76,384) over Biden (24,944). Kamala was almost dead last, getting only 129 votes. Even Donald Trump beat Kamala in our Democrat primary, by a margin of almost 10 to 1. Trump received 1,217 write-in votes!
Yet, Biden and Harris are who Democrats gave us.
And what have Kamala and Joe accomplished? On the legislative side, nothing at all. Zero leadership. No viable or useful agenda. They haven’t enacted a single major bill despite having a majority in both houses, and despite Biden having been a senator for 40 years!
The economy, the border, respect for America abroad, are all in shambles. Drugs flooding our country across open borders, along with underage sex trafficking. Crime exploding unchecked in major cities. Violence in minority communities. Gasoline unaffordable for working families. Food prices rising dangerously. Three million illegal immigrants already, more than twice the population of New Hampshire alone, with no end in sight. A burgeoning mental health crisis among the young. Skyrocketing inflation. And now a recession is looming.
Their answer? Blame the Russians! And push for gun control and abortion.
Alas, so much failure in just 18 months. While members of our all-Democrat Congressional delegation blithely do nothing to turn things around, offering no real solutions and no leadership to get us out of these mounting crises.
Please vote wisely this fall. We need to fix this mess.