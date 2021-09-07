To the Editor: Do you remember the 1970s when oil was over $100 per barrel and OPEC controlled the supply? President Joe Biden fired American energy workers and is now asking OPEC to supply more oil to reduce the price of gas at the pump for hard working Americans. OPEC said no. In 2019 America was energy independent and did not have to ask our adversaries to give us more oil.
Remember President Jimmy Carter’s hostage crisis in Iran? Biden is now creating a much larger hostage crisis in Afghanistan.
Remember the inflation (20% rates) in the 70s? Now Biden’s policies are creating inflation again that hurts lower income Americans the most.
My guess is that our young voters were not taught in their civic classes about the agony we endured in the 1970s. We are being told that socialism will work in America. That is a lie. Look at Venezuela, once the richest country in South America. Today that socialist economy cannot even provide toilet paper to their citizens. Where did all that wealth go? It did not provide a safety net nor was it used to provide all of the free things that their citizens were promised. When government offers you something for nothing, you get nothing for something. It is a reality proven throughout history.
We need to return to good economic growth and low unemployment for all Americans. We can do this by electing Republicans to take back control of the U.S. House and Senate.