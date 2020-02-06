To The Editor: The most important lesson I learned in my time as a Manchester alderman is that character counts. An elected official is only as good as his or her word. I think that lesson especially applies to the presidency.
The Trump presidency has been an abject disaster with racism ascending, deficits exploding and the climate changing. Everyday feels like a new crisis. As the father of three young children, however, what especially troubles me is President Trump's outright dishonesty, his relentless insults and glaring lack of personal integrity. No parent should have to tell your children that they shouldn't act or treat people the way the president does.
I want a president who I know I can trust. A president who understands the daily challenges facing middle class families and who feels empathy for others. We deserve a president who values work before wealth and who always will put our country's interests before his own.
Joe Biden is a strong, proven leader who worked closely with President Obama to rebuild our economy and deliver healthcare to millions of Americans. He genuinely cares about others. As president, he will conduct himself with dignity, act with integrity and work tirelessly to heal America's wounds. I am proud to support him and ask my fellow Granite Staters to cast their votes for Joe Biden for president in the Feb. 11th N.H. Primary.
Garth Corriveau
Hidden Oak Way, Manchester