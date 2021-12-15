To the Editor: Biden inherited an energy policy on January 20th, from the former Administration, that made America energy independent from Middle East oil for the first time in 50 years. Eleven months ago, gasoline was $1.90/gal and a barrel of oil in the world futures market was $52/barrel. Today gasoline costs $3.27/gal. and the price of that same barrel hit a high in November of $84/barrel. For those heating their homes with propane, their cost will rise 94% this year if Biden does not act.
Biden suspended the construction of the Keystone pipeline, increased costly regulations on the fracking industry and prohibited drilling on federal lands. These policy changes shifted American supply from America to the Middle East countries who want Americans higher prices to increase their profits at our expense. All Biden has to do is to reinstate the energy policy he inherited on January 20th and the price of heating our homes and traveling to work will drop. This is true because world oil prices are determined by the public policies of the supplier countries of oil. On January 20th America was its own supplier of oil and natural gas.
We all need to contact our Congressional Delegation and have them ask Energy Secretary Granholm and President Biden to reinstate the energy policy they inherited on January 20th so our working friends and neighbors can afford to heat their homes this winter and drive to work.