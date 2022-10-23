To the Editor: For political reasons, President Joe Biden’s being blamed for problems he didn’t create. For example, the pandemic and Russian attacks on Ukraine are affecting the oil market. The oil companies that are gouging and earning record profits are also driving up prices.
We aren’t alone as Europeans are experiencing increased costs as well. It’s now time for us to give President Biden credit for his accomplishments.
He’s recovered all the jobs we lost due to the pandemic. He’s worked on reducing medical costs. For seniors, out-of-pocket expenses for prescriptions will be capped at $2,000 a year, and seniors won’t pay more than $35 a month for insulin. And for the 13 million Americans under the Affordable Care Act, this year’s premiums will be lower than last year’s.
By signing the PACT ACT, President Biden helped veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins get care.
He’s creating more jobs while rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure. The infrastructure law he signed provides money to clean up our water and fix our roads and dangerous bridges. This law expands affordable high-speed internet, especially in rural communities, provides money for weatherization, and strengthens our power grid.
Recently, our president signed the Chips and Science Act into law to improve our national security and to create manufacturing jobs in America, not in China.
These are just a few ways President Biden has helped our country. I’m grateful for his leadership, his generous spirit, and his compassion for all Americans.