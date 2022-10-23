Biden deserves credit for leadership he’s shown

To the Editor: For political reasons, President Joe Biden’s being blamed for problems he didn’t create. For example, the pandemic and Russian attacks on Ukraine are affecting the oil market. The oil companies that are gouging and earning record profits are also driving up prices.

