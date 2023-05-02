Biden’s view of America’s soul

To the Editor: In his announcement video, Joe Biden said he is running for the soul of America. He has said that supporting transgender folks is the soul of America. He announced in the Oval Office recently that transgenders have the right to enter the women restrooms or locker rooms.

