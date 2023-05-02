To the Editor: In his announcement video, Joe Biden said he is running for the soul of America. He has said that supporting transgender folks is the soul of America. He announced in the Oval Office recently that transgenders have the right to enter the women restrooms or locker rooms.
The soul of America is to follow the science and honor people who are born male and female. If you have testosterone hormones you have no business being in a women’s restroom, locker room or competing in women sports. This is the soul of America.
His video went on to say that personal freedoms are our most valuable assets. But Biden has dismantled our Bill of Rights. He had veterans discharged from our military because they refused to take the vaccine. Also, Biden has labeled parents who tried to redress their grievances before government as “domestic terrorist” trashing our First Amendment with intimidation.
He has claimed that Republicans are banning books. These books are not age appropriate for children. But Democrats have been banning books like Dr. Seuss even though they are age appropriate.
Biden is still promoting the lie that Republicans want to cut Social Security even though he was corrected at the last State of the Union address and he acknowledged that by saying “that issue is off the table”.
If you really want to save our democracy and protect our freedoms, we need to vote Biden and our congressional delegation out of office.