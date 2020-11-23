Biden is now expected to act on climate change
To the Editor: Your article of Oct 25, 2020, entitled “Our choice is Joe Biden” touched the hearts of climate change compliant scientists and Americans who expect Biden to bring about changes to adapt to and mitigate climate change.
Under a Biden administration, this is likely to be marked by the promulgation of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, which is expected to create Carbon Dividend Trust Fund where polluters will pay for emissions and funds will be used to build the resilience of vulnerable people and repair damage caused by emissions. This will establish climate justice for all Americans, current and future generations.
We are urging newly-elected New Hampshire representatives to strongly support the act and advocate for it and their fellow Republicans to massively cosponsor the act until it is signed by the president. All Americans should support it as the benefits will be theirs.
EMMANUEL UWIZEYE
Bell Street, Manchester