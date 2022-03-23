Biden has led us well through difficult times

To the Editor: I believe President Joe Biden is doing the very best that he can. We are in difficult times. We chose the right person for the country. We should be grateful for what we have.

ELIZABETH JESTUDE

Franklin Street, Manchester

