Letter: Biden has led us well through difficult times Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Biden has led us well through difficult timesTo the Editor: I believe President Joe Biden is doing the very best that he can. We are in difficult times. We chose the right person for the country. We should be grateful for what we have.ELIZABETH JESTUDEFranklin Street, Manchester Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Letter: Sununu was right to say map fails the smell test Sununu was right to say map fails the smell test Letter: Patients should treat nurses with dignity and respect Patients should treat our nurses with more respect Monday, March 21, 2022 Letter: Manchester can afford $15 an hour minimum Manchester can afford to pay workers $15 minimum wage Letter: Why are Democrats blocking admission of Ukrainians? Why are Democrats blocking admission of Ukrainians? Letter: 'Live within your means' is message Croydon sent ‘Live within your means’ is message that Croydon sent Sunday, March 20, 2022 Letter: Parents of gender-confused girls are right to be wary Gender-confused girls are right to be wary Letter: EVs aren't the panacea they are made out to be EVs aren’t the panacea they are made out to be Friday, March 18, 2022 Letter: General Bolduc’s run is an opportunity for NH General Bolduc’s run is an opportunity for NH Letter: BIA was right to warn PRO Act is bad business Heed BIA’s warning that PRO Act is bad business Letter: Sununu right to veto crooked redistricting map Sununu should veto this bogus redistricting bill Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Manchester can afford $15 an hour minimum Letter: General Bolduc’s run is an opportunity for NH Letter: Parents of gender-confused girls are right to be wary Letter: Commissioner is wrong about NH's teachers Letter: BIA was right to warn PRO Act is bad business Letter: Sununu was right to say map fails the smell test Letter: Why are Democrats blocking admission of Ukrainians? Letter: Sununu right to veto crooked redistricting map Letter: 'Live within your means' is message Croydon sent Letter: EVs aren't the panacea they are made out to be Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Is Ukraine's partition Zelenskyy's fate? Garrison Keillor: I am alone. Please let me tell you about it. Sunday, March 20, 2022 Patrick Hynes: Random thoughts on the passing scene Betsy McCaughey: Transgender indoctrination at school and in kids' movies Patrick J. Buchanan: U.S. vital interests dictate an end to this war Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT