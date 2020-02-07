To the Editor: While there are several very well-qualified candidates running in the New Hampshire Primary, my vote will go to Vice-President Joe Biden on February 11th.
At this critical time in our nation's history, we need to nominate the candidate who is best able to defeat Donald Trump, restore dignity to the Oval Office, keep the Democratic majority in the U.S. House and give the Democrats the best chance to take back the Senate.
Joe's experience in foreign policy, domestic policy, and the legislative process is second to none. Moreover, his character, judgment, and temperament are sorely needed in the White House as the events of the last several weeks, if not the last three years, have made abundantly clear.
As Joe himself says, this election is about restoring the soul of our nation. Not a joke, folks. Join me in supporting Joe Biden for President.
Chip Moynihan
Hampton