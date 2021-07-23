To the Editor: President Joe Biden has not supported “defunding the police.” But a letter in the Thursday 8 July 2021 edition of the Meredith News states: “Crime is out of control thanks to Biden’s support for defunding the police.” The letter also says that “every single Democrat (sic) member of congress, including our four socialist New Hampshire representatives are on board with” the idea that the Biden administration is doing worse than expected. Is that a fact?
Several of the things the Biden administration are doing are popular with the majority of all American voters. These things are being opposed by the Republicans in Congress, except for a few who are not addicted to Donald Trump.
Trump lost the popular vote by 2,832,220 in 2016, and by 7,062,213 in 2020. These are facts. Trump did not win by a landslide, as he has said. This lying, narcissistic sadist is the leader of the Republican Party.
The Republicans will probably win back the U.S. House in 2022. They have more money and the stock market might be down. Then they can make voting harder for people of color and poor people. Then they can block legislation even more successfully. Then we’ll lose the democracy we don’t really have. We have the Electoral College. Even with Biden’s seven-million vote victory, he could have lost the electoral vote.
To the Editor: I was delighted when the state budget trailer bill passed with abortion restriction included. Now abortions are restricted in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy when the baby is sucking her thumb, moving and kicking, and can recognize her mother’s voice.