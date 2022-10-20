Biden kept his promise

To the Editor: When he ran for president, Joe Biden said he would “declare war” on the fossil fuel industry. Now, we are paying the price for Biden’s war. Adding to our run-away inflation, gas and oil prices are expected to soon pass their historic highs of only a few months ago. As a result of Democrat support for Biden’s actions, some people in this state will need to make a choice this winter whether to heat their homes or go hungry.

