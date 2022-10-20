To the Editor: When he ran for president, Joe Biden said he would “declare war” on the fossil fuel industry. Now, we are paying the price for Biden’s war. Adding to our run-away inflation, gas and oil prices are expected to soon pass their historic highs of only a few months ago. As a result of Democrat support for Biden’s actions, some people in this state will need to make a choice this winter whether to heat their homes or go hungry.
Instead of doing something about rampant inflation and an open border bringing in millions of illegals and fentanyl causing over 100,000 deaths a year, Democrats hired 87,000 new IRS agents to look into everyone’s tax returns.
These failures and more hurt everyone in New Hampshire. With little else to run on, Democrats seeking re-election have focused on abortion. The main message for Sen. Maggie Hassan, Rep. Ann Kuster, and Rep. Chris Pappas is they support what they are calling a woman’s right to abortion. This includes ending the life of an unborn child up to the moment of birth. With nothing to fall back on, Democrats have become the abortion party.
Democrats offer no solutions for out-of-control inflation, our open border, and other big problems facing our state. We need to send that message to Joe Biden. On November 8, we need to vote against the Democrats who have failed us. If that doesn’t happen, things will get much worse.