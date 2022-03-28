Biden nominee’s perspective will benefit Supreme Court
To the Editor: As a member of the League of Conservation Voters in New Hampshire, I strongly urge Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to support a swift confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, and urge their Senate colleagues to do the same.
With President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court, we have the opportunity to add a highly qualified justice who has demonstrated a commitment to fairness, impartiality, and equal justice for all. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would make history by being the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
Judge Jackson will add a critical perspective and unique voice on the court, which interprets laws that safeguard clean air and clean water, protect wildlife, and empower the government to combat climate change for decades to come. The interpretation and enforcement of our environmental laws is at stake, as all federal judges are appointed for life.
Environmental protections, civil rights, and voting rights, etc. are only as strong as the judges who interpret and uphold the laws. We need fair-minded judges who understand the difference between science and politics and recognize the government’s responsibility to protect civil rights, public health, and the environment. We need fair-minded justices who will protect the rights of everyone, not just the wealthy and powerful.
We need Judge Jackson, and we need her now. She should be quickly confirmed with a unanimous vote by the Senate.