Biden pardon should mark end of prohibition on cannabis
To the Editor: President Biden’s pardon for federal cannabis possession offenses should, for anyone paying attention, signal the ending of an era. Far be it from me to impute logic and rationality on federal politics, but it would be unconscionable for the federal government to continue to enforce cannabis laws when the executive branch has essentially cast a no-confidence vote for those laws.
Moreover, I sincerely hope that this is a wake-up call for our New Hampshire legislators. What will it take for the State House to wise up and legalize recreational cannabis — just as, you know, every state and province surrounding us has done? What will finally spur our legislators to take action that the average Granite Stater has been calling for for years? Are we still going to be traveling to Maine for our cannabis even after the federal government has legalized it?
How long are our legislators going to spit on our reputation as the “Live Free or Die” state? It is a foregone conclusion that New Hampshire will eventually legalize recreational cannabis. The only question is whether it will happen before or after our baby boomer legislators are replaced by their younger, and apparently wiser, incoming counterparts.