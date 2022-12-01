Biden pardon should mark end of prohibition on cannabis

To the Editor: President Biden’s pardon for federal cannabis possession offenses should, for anyone paying attention, signal the ending of an era. Far be it from me to impute logic and rationality on federal politics, but it would be unconscionable for the federal government to continue to enforce cannabis laws when the executive branch has essentially cast a no-confidence vote for those laws.

 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022
Tuesday, November 22, 2022