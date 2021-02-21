Biden should take his own advice on pipeline
To the Editor: I have been hearing President Joe Biden speak many times about “follow the science”; however, it appears that in some instances money and politics trump science as in the case of the Keystone Pipeline. The pipeline has negligible effect on the environment and oil from Canada will continue to come to the U.S. via rail or truck, which are far less safe than having oil come via a pipeline.
It is interesting to note that the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) owns all of the rail lines in the United States that connect to western Canada, and they haul 80% of the crude from Canada to the Midwest and Texas or charge other short line railroads a fee to use their tracks. BNSF charges $30 per barrel to haul the oil while the Keystone Pipeline would cost $10 per barrel by the State Department’s own estimates. BNSF is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, whose chairman is Warren Buffett, who has given extensively to Democratic candidates and causes in the last two election cycles. It is interesting to note that Buffet could stand to lose $2 billion plus a year if the pipeline is constructed, but he makes the same amount every year the pipeline is delayed. So much for following the science.
LORRAINE MARCHILDON
Milford