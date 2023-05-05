Biden was the right choice to lead through difficult times

To the Editor: We all know that Joe Biden is old, but he wasn’t too old to create a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currently repairing highways, bridges, and airports all across the nation. Nor was he too old to create the bipartisan “CHIPS for America Act” that will support American manufacturing output by supplying corporations with state-of-the-art computer chips that will drive innovation for many years.

