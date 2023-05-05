Biden was the right choice to lead through difficult times
To the Editor: We all know that Joe Biden is old, but he wasn’t too old to create a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is currently repairing highways, bridges, and airports all across the nation. Nor was he too old to create the bipartisan “CHIPS for America Act” that will support American manufacturing output by supplying corporations with state-of-the-art computer chips that will drive innovation for many years.
Biden has also provided cost savings by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription prices, lowering the cost of drugs for seniors like insulin to $35 per month. The most comprehensive environmental bill in many years will lead to widespread use of electric vehicles reducing atmospheric carbon.
President Biden also signed into law the PACT Act, which is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in more than 30 years.
All these accomplishments were given lip service by the previous administration with none of them signed into law.
In the area of foreign policy, President Biden has put together a coalition of 50 nations supplying arms and goods to Ukraine as they stand against Russia’s evil attack on democracy. He has strengthened NATO by adding two nations and putting Russia on notice that their war of aggression will not stand.
Here are other descriptors for Joe Biden to go along with old: such as experience, judgment, wisdom, and perspective. Age is not something that Joe Biden should apologize for; it happens to everyone.