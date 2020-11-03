Biden will pack U.S. Supreme Court
To the Editor: In a huge Gallup poll asking voters if they are better off than they were 4 years ago, 56% said they are better off, while only 32% said they are worse off. This is an all time high. Also, the liberal press will likely sweep under the rug, the incident where Joe Biden took off a reporter’s head for asking if voters deserve to know his position on court packing. Creepy Joe’s answer should have everyone in New Hampshire concerned if they foolishly vote for him or for any Democrat on the ballot for that matter.
The socialist ringleader of the “Squad” called on every Democrat to radicalize and that’s exactly what Creepy Joe is doing by saying the voters don’t deserve to know. Everyone of our congressional candidates up for reelection should be asked that question and where they stand on the radical idea of adding more seats to the U.S. Supreme Court just to politicize it.
During her confirmation hearings, Amy Coney Barrett, a supremely qualified judge, was subjected to anti-Catholic bigotry and vicious attacks on her motherhood from members of the Democrat Party.
It is election time and our Democrat congressional delegation are once again trying to trick the voters that they have an ounce of bipartisanship. Did they stand up to their party and support a well-qualified candidate? Of course they didn’t because they’re just puppets to their Democrat masters, the voter be damned.
VAN MOSHER
BOW