Joe Biden will restore decency to presidency
To the Editor: Joe Biden is a decent man. He will listen to people with different views. He will respect people of all religions. He will not mock handicapped people.
Joe Biden has integrity. He will tell us the truth. He will appoint honest people to his cabinet. He will not hide his tax returns or financial dealings. His motivation will be to serve the people of America, not himself.
Joe Biden is competent. He will accept responsibility. He will surround himself with competent people. They will work with Congress to pass sensible laws (not executive orders) to deal with COVID-19, the economy, trade, immigration, criminal justice and climate change.
Joe will regain the trust of our allies and rebuild the reputation of our country around the world.
For these reasons, I will be voting for Joe Biden on November 3.
CORRIE COCKRELL
Bedford