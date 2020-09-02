Joe Biden will restore decency to presidency

To the Editor: Joe Biden is a decent man. He will listen to people with different views. He will respect people of all religions. He will not mock handicapped people.

Joe Biden has integrity. He will tell us the truth. He will appoint honest people to his cabinet. He will not hide his tax returns or financial dealings. His motivation will be to serve the people of America, not himself.

Joe Biden is competent. He will accept responsibility. He will surround himself with competent people. They will work with Congress to pass sensible laws (not executive orders) to deal with COVID-19, the economy, trade, immigration, criminal justice and climate change.

Joe will regain the trust of our allies and rebuild the reputation of our country around the world.

For these reasons, I will be voting for Joe Biden on November 3.

CORRIE COCKRELL

Bedford

Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't get steamrolled, vote for Patty Lovejoy

To the Editor: You may be seeing a lot Facebook ads, campaign emails from party bigwigs etc. all designed to create an appearance of overwhelming support, of inevitability, in the Democratic primary for Executive Council District 3. Consider that many endorsements were given before the other…

Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Moderates please

  • Updated

To the Editor: In 2018 just under one out of every four registered voters participated in the party primaries. The parties do not pay. We the residents pay for our communities and state to run party primaries.

Monday, August 31, 2020
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020
Thursday, August 27, 2020