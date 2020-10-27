To the Editor: Union Leader is endorsing a Democrat -- Joe Biden -- for the first time in history, the frail old man who doesn’t take questions from the media or addresses the voters honestly. An old man who hunkers down in his basement because he doesn’t have to do a thing to win the 2020 election.
Biden said “we” have created an inclusive, conclusive voter fraud. Biden brought both his palms together as he talked on camera as if he was holding a priceless gem. Fraud. This is not Russian disinformation. I saw Biden address the camera from my living room on my television. What happened to decency? The irony of the "Never Trumpers" and the billionaires throwing their cash at Biden’s feet is nauseating.
I know it. You know it. Who doesn’t know it? Biden, with his vice president credentials, is paving the road for Kamala Harris to drive right in to the White House. What exactly did Barack Obama mean when he said to Biden “You don’t have to do this.” Nancy Pelosi is waiting in the wings to slap Biden with the 25th Amendment.
How many elites are there who have something to hide? Who beside the Biden is on the payroll?
ELIZABETH FUREY
White Plains Drive, Nashua