Biden’s brave climate plan
To the Editor: President Joe Biden has put climate change at the forefront of his agenda of change. He is well aware of the dangerous and deadly consequences climate change will bring if not fully taken care of.
Recently, Biden put forward his new infrastructure plan. Changing infrastructure is a key step for the United States to adapt to a green and sustainable way of life. His plan will cost around two trillion dollars and will mostly be paid for in higher corporate taxes. The plan will allow for greener changes through electric vehicles, modernizing water systems, switching to clean energy and creating union jobs.
These changes will allow for the United States to adapt to a green-based system and become a leader for clean energy. Addressing the issues of climate change head on will help stop the dangerous consequences and put the country in a key position as a world leader.
MEGAN PARDOE
