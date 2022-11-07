Big Brothers, Big Sisters event raised $75,000

To the Editor: Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire (BBBSNH) wishes to express sincere thanks to the donors, sponsors and participants of this year’s 14th Annual Stiletto Sprint, held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on Pleasant Street in Portsmouth. Together, we raised $75,000, beating our fundraising goal by $25,000.

