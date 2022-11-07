To the Editor: Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire (BBBSNH) wishes to express sincere thanks to the donors, sponsors and participants of this year’s 14th Annual Stiletto Sprint, held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, on Pleasant Street in Portsmouth. Together, we raised $75,000, beating our fundraising goal by $25,000.
Thirteen teams for a total of 52 participants went head to head in the 40-yard dash relay. In the end, Portsmouth 9Round took home 1st place. Special thanks out to our amazing Young Philanthropists for Mentoring (YP4M) group for planning and executing this vibrant event in support of youth mentoring.
Thank you to top fundraiser and premiere sponsor, LeMay Family Goodworks, first aid sponsor ConvenientMD, and the City of Portsmouth. We would also like to acknowledge the following generous sponsors: Wells Fargo, Sprague, Stebbins Commercial Properties LLC, Torrington Properties, Alliance Funding Group, Bangor Savings Bank, Chinburg Properties, CIT Bank, Newburyport Bank, ReWild, Bankprov, Keller Williams Realty and Ricci Construction Company.
For more information about volunteering as a mentor or enrolling a child in our program, please go to our website at bbbsnh.org or call us at 603-430-1140.
To the Editor: I am a life-long Republican who has rarely voted for a Democrat. This election, I'm voting for two: Maggie Hassan for Senate, and Annie Kuster for Congress. Both have served New Hampshire well. Both have been responsive to my concerns as a constituent, and a Republican. Both h…