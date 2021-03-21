Big Ed’s big con
To the Editor: The town of Croydon spent the better part of a decade fighting for school choice. This was not a battle for the public soul; school choice sells itself, and enjoyed 2:1 support within the community.
The fight against school choice, portrayed as a grassroots struggle against injustice, was in fact an Astroturf campaign waged by Big Ed to save their outdated model. Their goal is not to educate, but to enrich a select few that President Dwight D. Eisenhower would have called the “Education Industrial Complex”.
Croydon ultimately prevailed, reaping tremendous benefits in the years since Gov. Chris Sununu signed SB 8 into law.
Today, New Hampshire sits at the cusp of delivering superior educational services to the entire state through similar measures. Now, as then, Big Ed is fighting back, often resorting to preposterous claims. Sen. Ricciardi’s March 14 op-ed explains the situation well, and makes quick work of the sillier arguments against school choice.
Don’t be trapped by Big Ed’s hyperbolic nonsense. School choice is not welfare for the rich. It is not a “targeted attack” to destroy public schools, or to bring ruin upon a generation of children. It is a recognition of the obvious reality that one size does not fit all, and that parents, not government, know what’s best for their children.
JIM PESCHKE
Croydon