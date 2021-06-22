Big pharma knows seniors fear forgetting most of all
To the Editor: Those of us who are enjoying our “seniorhood” live with a nagging worry. Every time we misplace something, or momentarily forget why we entered a room, or make some silly mistake, we think “Uh oh, I’m losing it!” The fear of Alzheimer’s is frighteningly real and certainly we would welcome a medical breakthrough!
But is Aduhelm, a drug that shows little or no evidence that it actually works and to which independent scientific advisers fiercely objected, a medical breakthrough or a Big Pharma lobbying triumph?
Biogen has set the price at $56,000 per year per patient and says that this price is “substantiated” not by its cost to research and produce, but by “the value it is expected to bring to patients, caregivers and society.” Is Biogen profiting from its expertise or exploiting our fears? How cruel to raise hopes and make a huge profit on a possibility!
Medicare Part B, which covers 80% of costs of drugs that are administered to seniors in doctors’ offices and other outpatient settings, will bear the burden of costs estimated to exceed $57 billion dollars a year — an amount far surpassing spending on all other Part B-covered drugs combined and roughly the same as Medicare paid for all hospital outpatient services in 2019. Consumers will pay the other 20% and the price will drive up everyone’s health insurance premiums.
Which taxpayers will foot the Medicare bill for Biogen’s bonanza? As Leona Helmsley famously said, “Only the little people pay taxes.”
CYNTHIA MUSE
Rye