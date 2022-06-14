To the Editor: Slick, extremely misleading television ads sponsored by Big Tech have been running for weeks in New Hampshire claiming that "your Amazon will be broken" and "you'll lose your Prime" and the "ability to use Google Maps", but this is all untrue. S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) and S.2710, the Open App Markets Act, target the most egregious practices by Big Tech monopolies (Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple). Nothing in these bills stops Amazon from continuing Prime features, including free shipping or stops Google from providing useful data in their apps or requires anyone to shut anything down or sell anything off.
According to a recent poll, support for these bills is strong after voters hear what both sides have to say about them, with 70% of NH voters saying they want Sen. Maggie Hassan to vote for the legislation.
Voters across states and party lines support these bipartisan bills because they:
Promote competition
Ensure a level playing field for smaller businesses
Stop big tech companies from taking unfair advantage of their market dominance.
Both bills passed through the Judiciary Committee on strong bipartisan votes and now await votes on the Senate floor. Contact Sen. Hassan today to ask her to vote for S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) and S.2710, the Open App Markets Act. Tell her AICO would help America compete worldwide and boost our economy. Competition is what makes American companies great and powers innovation.