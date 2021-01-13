Big Tech is a danger to our democracy
To the Editor: The “Parler” social media app has become the first victim in what is shaping up to be a Blitzkrieg against free speech by the Big Tech oligarchs.
If you thought it was undemocratic for Twitter to “shadow ban” conservative voices and bar them from using the app previously, then the past few days have been downright Orwellian.
Under normal circumstances this would draw the ire of regulators, the public, and policymakers, in the form of boycotts, anti-trust lawsuits and RICO charges. But these are extraordinary times, and in this current political environment Big Tech is able to do what it pleases, brazenly displaying their own dictatorial aggressions.
Some on the left have taunted Republicans, saying that their support of the 2018 Supreme Court case allowing a Colorado bakery to refuse to bake a cake for a same-sex couple set a precedent for this. But that comparison is laughable. Imagine if a Colorado bakery not only refused to bake a cake but also colluded with other bakeries to do the same and threatened those who were willing with to cut off their supply chain and kill their business for not complying. That is the degree of depravity on full display here with Twitter, Apple, Google, Amazon, and others who are working to prevent Parler from existing as an entity. Hopefully we wake up before Big Tech does irreparable damage.
MIKE JUDGE
Mason