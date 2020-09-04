Biggest threat the U.S. faces is China not Trump
To the Editor: Gordon Humphreys’ headline “The biggest crisis America faces is in the White House” is simply ridiculous.
The biggest threat America faces is C-H-I-N-A. China has built military bases in the South China Sea, squashed freedom in Hong Kong, made military incursions into India, stolen intellectual property from everyone, made dissidents disappear including doctors who tried to warn the world of the pandemic. They have exported their virus to the world by allowing their citizens to travel internationally while locking down domestic travel.
Sadly, we are dependent on China for essential elements and critical medicines.
Donald Trump warned us about China years before he ran for president. He is the only one raising the alarm and the only president to take action.
When asked about the threat China posed to the United States, Joe Biden responded, and I quote, “Come on man.” Joe dismissed them as being incapable of harming us. Sadly Joe doesn’t recognize or acknowledge the threat that China poses. His record on foreign policy, which former defense secretary Robert Gates described as being wrong on every foreign policy issue, proves he is incapable of protecting the United States from them. Is it any wonder why the Chinese are openly supporting Joe Biden for president?
Despite unrelenting attacks from media and the deep state, this president has delivered on the promises he made to voters.
I truly hope our good former senator comes to his senses before November 3rd.
PAUL PHELPS
Bedford