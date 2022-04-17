Bill brings transparency to assessor certification
To the Editor: My name is Tom Thomson and I have served as a member of the Assessing Standards Board (ASB) for the past 16 years in the position of a public member. I support HB 1552 with the amendment and would ask all members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives to vote in favor of this important bill to help both taxpayers and the assessing members.
Today, the Department of Revenue Administration controls certification, decertification, discipline and transparency of all assessors records and only one person has control over assessors, the commissioner of DRA.
The full board of the ASB voted to put this legislation forward this year, which would move certification and oversight from DRA to the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC), which would give more transparency and fairness along with an independent board to oversee certification and discipline of assessors, similar to all the other professional groups here. I have encouraged this as a member of the ASB for many years.
HB 1552 will help bring fairness, transparency and accountability to assessing and, most importantly, to our taxpayers, who must have confidence in the system.
I hope you will support the ASB, which voted to move this legislation forward.
To the Editor: We cannot have a candidate in our Republican primary who is a poster boy for election fraud on Hillary Clinton’s Twitter, while the Democrats are also actively seeking to undermine our elections. 2020 made clear how important it is to ensure that every eligible voter gets bu…