To the Editor: On Tuesday, April 26th, the N.H. Senate will hold a hearing on HB 1356. This bill would allow gray squirrels to be killed all year long, 365 days, just for recreation.
This seems to have come about in huge part because state Rep. Howard Pearl says squirrels chew his maple tubing. Never mind that there is no evidence he has ever approached N.H. Fish and Game about his issues, nor utilized any of the many methods created to protect maple tubing. It is so much easier just to kill every squirrel you see all of the time.
The really interesting part is that HB 1356 was originally intended to shorten squirrel season so that mother gray squirrels could have more time with their dependent young before the hunting season starts. The majority of the public was in favor of shortening the season by a mere two weeks. However, Rep. Tim Lang helped his very good friend Rep. Pearl with an amendment to completely destroy the compassionate intent of the bill, to instead have a year-long gray squirrel slaughter.
Now we see Rep. Pearl wants to run for the state Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu is right there supporting him. I think it is time we should start thinking about electing politicians who will listen to the will of the people, instead of using their friends to bypass the process and make laws to suit their personal convenience.