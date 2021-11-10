To the Editor: As a society we are heavily reliant on technology in both our personal and professional lives and Congress is right to look at sensible regulations for the tech industry that promote competition and protect consumers. That said, we also must ensure that Congress does not overstep with regulations that end up hurting end consumers. Washington can do this right and without sacrificing access to the critical applications and platforms so many Americas use every day.
Unfortunately, bill S.2992, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, currently being considered in the Senate as part of a Big Tech regulation package misses the mark. Two parts of this bill would make major changes to tech platforms preventing them from offering popular services that people today receive for free or at a low cost while also restricting our ability to provide information and opportunity tools within their services.
Should this bill pass, the impacts would be far reaching. Free shipping with Amazon Prime could disappear and apps like Google Maps, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, iMessage, and FaceTime will be harder to access. These are not the changes for which Americans are calling. Congress must find a way to take regulatory steps forward without burdening the very consumers they are working to protect.
S.2992 was rushed through committee without a single hearing, we deserve more, and I encourage our delegation to set this bill aside and focus its energy on smart regulations that truly protects consumers privacy rights.