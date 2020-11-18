Clean Air Act goes too far
To the Editor: I respectfully request that Congress passes the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act (RPM Act), H.R. 5434/S. 2602, in 2020. The bipartisan bill protects the right to convert an automobile into a race car used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles — including motorcycles — can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that Clean Air Act requires converted street vehicles competing on the track to remain emissions-compliant even if they are not driven on public roads.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the Clean Air Act. It is imperative Congress passes the RPM Act in order to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
DAVE GAMBACCINI
Bedford