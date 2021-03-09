Protect state parks from encroaching landfills
To the Editor: In early April, the New Hampshire House will debate HB 177 to protect state parks with a two mile buffer from any new landfill. Please call or email your representatives to advance this bill. Let me tell you why. For decades, 50% of New Hampshire’s landfill trash has come from out of state, because we let for-profit corporations run the industry and they truck trash here from all around New England.
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES), our landfill regulatory agency, is understaffed and underfunded, and using a Solid Waste Management Plan dated 2003. So, New Hampshire is years behind neighboring states and we are being out played. Other states bury their waste here and DES can’t protect us from the practice.
A Vermont corporation plans a new dump on 1,900 acres directly abutting a gorgeous state park in Dalton. Think of your favorite state park… and attempting to swim, hike, boat, walk, camp, or fish while exposed to foul odors, scavenger birds, feces in waterbodies, noise cannons, blowing dust, trash, and heavy truck traffic. Consider our profitable tourism industry that supports hundreds of jobs.
Common sense dictates New Hampshire must not allow dumps beside state parks. DES cannot protect state parks from landfill developers, but HB 177 can.
Let’s put New Hampshire first. State parks are our heritage and legacy. Contact all your House representatives this week. Ask them to support HB 177. Then, let’s fix our outdated waste management plan.
NANCY CARBONNEAU MORRISON
Mont Vernon