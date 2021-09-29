To the Editor: Retired Bishop John McCormack, who died last week, had a tough row to hoe when he came here from the Archdiocese of Boston with considerable baggage concerning his participation in the cover up of priest-predators in the clerical sex scandal. He also had the burden of following in office the very likable Bishop Leo O’Neil, who was much beloved even as McCormack was loathed by many for the sins he carried from his previous assignment.
Perhaps it is because of my natural tendency to pull for the underdog, I took a liking to Bishop McCormack after I had harshly and frequently criticized Bishop O’Neil for asking pro-lifers to “step back awhile” from anti-abortion demonstrations. Indeed, I once said to a friend that “Maybe I’ve been bashing the wrong bishop.”
“Yes!” my friend said emphatically. Bishop McCormack, like Bishop O’Neil, had a generous sense of humor. He laughed good-naturedly when I told him of that conversation. He laughed again when I told him that another friend, hearing me refer to the bishop as “His Excellency,” asked, “What’s so excellent about him?’
“The title goes with the office, not the man,” he said with a wide grin. Bishop McCormack could not afford to be thin-skinned. His concern for the Church and the outcasts, and his kindness to pesky journalists, perhaps mitigated the sins of the past. The judgment is up to God, not to us.
“If thou, O Lord should mark inequities, Lord who could stand?” (Psalm 130:3)
