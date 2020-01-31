Bizarre name game
To the Editor: Imagine spending 6-8 years in college, thousands of hours of training in anesthesiology, graduating from a highly accredited nurse anesthesiology program with a Masters / Doctoral degree. What should the public and patient call you? Nurse Anesthesiologist. We are Nurses who provide exceptional care in Anesthesiology.
Now, enter Senator Tom Sherman, a physician on the Seacoast with SB 593 stating that we can no longer call ourselves Nurse Anesthesiologists. The New Hampshire Board of Nursing who regulates ALL nurses in New Hampshire says I can, so why is this an issue? Why is a physician concerned with how we, as nurses, describe ourselves to patients?
Senator, and physician, Tom Sherman wants to prevent Nurse Anesthesiologists from clearly explaining to New Hampshire patients who we are and what Nurse Anesthesiologists do. In what has become a bizarre name game debate in Concord, Senator Tom Sherman says nurses may NOT use the term anesthesiologist in their professional practice when talking to patients because he claims it is misleading and confusing.
I am Nationally Board Certified and licensed by the New Hampshire Board of Nursing. I have been providing anesthesia care for 8 years to patients.
Please tell lawmakers that SB 593 is wasting time and resources that should be spent on ways to lower healthcare costs and increase access to care for patients. Senator Sherman should be leading the Senate in these endeavors, not wasting time and money on a name game.
DWAYNE THIBEAULT
Northwood