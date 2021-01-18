Black fist on poster has inflammatory meaning
To the Editor: I just received your free Nashua edition with the black-fisted RISE UP poster on a Nashua High School fence. I’m old enough to remember when that sign represented not only the Black Power movement but also violent Marxist revolution. What that tells me is that not only are your editorial staff clueless as to its inflammatory meaning, but that our kids are being indoctrinated and not educated. It is no wonder that ignorant young Marxist-fascist wannabes are burning America to the ground.
So please, explain to myself and your readers exactly what RISE UP means in that picture. Or are you clueless about that, too? It’s a bad reflection on the paper if the New Hampshire Union Leader didn’t know all this at time of publication. It’s even worse if you did know and published it anyway in this seething toxic American political environment.
On a related note, I was a crew member of the USS Midway in 1982 when we pulled a thousand boat people out of the South China Sea, they risked life and limb fleeing communist Vietnam precisely because of this kind of poisonous ideology. Smarten up, will you?
Know what you’re publishing before you shove this kind of stuff in the faces of your readers who know all too well exactly what that poster means and do not like it one bit.
JOHN SIMPSON
Palm Street, Nashua