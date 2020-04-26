Blackmailing America
To the Editor: I am a new 65-year-old and I am not willing to lay down my life at this time to help the pandemic.
I am not happy with the Congress, who have decided to add so much unnecessary stuff into this stimulus bill for their own political agendas. The country does not depend on them. They should not continue to blackmail the American public for your own egos.
Drop all the “pork” from this bill. Our memories are long and will catch up with you. Don’t look over your shoulder, we will be there to take you down.
MAUREEN ADAMS
Ossipee