Blackmailing America

To the Editor: I am a new 65-year-old and I am not willing to lay down my life at this time to help the pandemic.

I am not happy with the Congress, who have decided to add so much unnecessary stuff into this stimulus bill for their own political agendas. The country does not depend on them. They should not continue to blackmail the American public for your own egos.

Drop all the “pork” from this bill. Our memories are long and will catch up with you. Don’t look over your shoulder, we will be there to take you down.

MAUREEN ADAMS

Ossipee

Friday, April 24, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Comforting words

To the Editor: Thank you for the article in the Sunday, April 12, written by Lori Borgman entitled, “Easter holiday is a good fit amid these uncertain times.” Lori was spot on in her thoughts and her words were so comforting. Thank you for not hesitating to print an article that talks about …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stay-at-home was most conservative option

To the Editor:  Our work and our communities are going to be here after this pandemic is over. Many Granite Staters were already practicing good social distancing before this order, but closing our beaches and non-essential businesses was the best way to further flatten the curve and stop th…

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hysteria does no good

To the Editor: It is time your readers knew the truth about social distancing, masks on the street, closure of businesses, etc. There is no scientific study proving that any of this reduces virus transmission.

Sunday, April 19, 2020
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Friday, April 17, 2020