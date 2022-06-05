To the Editor: Ships burn heavy oil, planes burn aircraft fuel, tractor trailers burn diesel fuel, farmers burn diesel fuel in their equipment, most delivery vehicles burn gas or diesel, most of the cars in this country burn gas or diesel, as do the majority of our homes and commercial buildings. Our schools and hospitals are heated with either natural gas or oil.
President Joe Biden stopped construction of the Keystone pipeline, which would have brought clean oil from Canada, stopped drilling on federal lands and turned a country that was energy independent into a country having to beg for dirty oil from Iran and Venezuela and other unfriendly countries driving the cost of everything up with no end in sight.
Biden then flooded the economy with borrowed money to try to stem the tide from sinking his ship. But hey, inflation isn’t Joe’s fault, just ask him. If you do, be prepared to hear his tales of everyone being at fault but the Pope. I guess he hasn’t thought of him yet.
To the Editor: My colleague Mike Moffett made a misleading statement about the demise of UNH's baseball program in a recent op-ed. He claims the program was eliminated "in the wake of Title IX" (the federal law guaranteeing gender equality in all educational activities, including high school…