Blind hatred of Trump
To the Editor: Pure hatred is a terrible thing, yet this is what has dominated the Democrats and their media allies before and since Donald Trump became our President. One chilling reflection of that is the severed head of Trump held by a nameless comedian.
The consequences of hating this man and succeeding in removing him from office are great: open borders; a packed U.S. Supreme Court; policies that give carte blanche to groups that want to destroy this country; the influential impact of four female elected representatives (self-named “The Squad”) who hate the values of this country and will have an open door to the Oval Office; giving China back the power to dominate America economically; letting the Europeans off the hook from paying their fare share.
President Trump has made himself vulnerable to this hatred because he is transparent; what you see is what he is and many cannot accept that. There are no phony attributes to this man. Each time efforts to ruin our President have failed, yet those promoting the hatred are coming terribly close to succeeding by way of this upcoming election. Please do not let hatred drive your vote. Cast your vote from a far wider perspective.
NANCY FARINELLA
Grantham