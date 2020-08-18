Blocking mail-in ballots is the latest outrage

To the Editor: In an Aug. 13 Fox interview Donald Trump stated: “Now they [sic USPS] need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots... Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.”

To steal the election, Trump is deliberately sabotaging an institution established in the Constitution! He is tampering with an election by attacking mail-in voting even as he and Melania Trump have requested mail-in ballots for themselves. And the USPS does not simply handle ballots, it also handles many aspects of our lives: packages, medicines, and so on—things vital to our economy and way of life.

This outrage (and hypocrisy) is also meant as a distraction from his outrageous failure to address the coronavirus — over 5 million Americans infected and over 160,000 Americans dead!

And a Republican lead U.S. Senate stands in the way of any rational remedy to the USPS, the pandemic and our crippled economy. Pass the HEROES Act!

GREG DAVIS

Salem

