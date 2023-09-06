Letter: Bluto beats this clown Sep 6, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Bluto is better than the President we’ve got nowTo the Editor: In response to the recent letter to the editor “Trump’s antics straight out of Animal House,” the writer has it all backwards.The Animal House theory is much better described under the current administration with President Joe Biden in charge. Cocaine in the White House sounds like Delta to me. I could go on.I’ll take “Bluto” over this incompetent President and his administration any day of the week.JIM SMITHBedford Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, September 06, 2023 Letter: New secure mail boxes Tuesday, September 05, 2023 Letter: What colleges teach now on display in op-ed Sunday, September 03, 2023 Letter: GOP's brand of liberty doesn't feel very free Letter: 'Radio Free USA' needed Letter: Police relied on Ayotte as AG, you can rely on her too Friday, September 01, 2023 Letter: Sununu veto ends failed electric subsidy effort Thursday, August 31, 2023 Letter: Republicans can do better for the party and the nation Letter: Christie seemed most rational on climate change Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Letter: Trump and Animal House Letter: Save Planet Earth With Nuclear Power Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Police relied on Ayotte as AG, you can rely on her too Letter: Sununu veto ends failed electric subsidy effort Letter: GOP's brand of liberty doesn't feel very free Letter: Republicans can do better for the party and the nation Letter: Trump and Animal House Letter: What colleges teach now on display in op-ed Letter: Save Planet Earth With Nuclear Power Letter: NHRS is failing retirees Letter: Christie seemed most rational on climate change Letter: 'Radio Free USA' needed Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, September 06, 2023 Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good Sunday, September 03, 2023 Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City Friday, September 01, 2023 John Stossel: Control versus choice George F. Will: Why colleges hide the truth about tuition (it isn’t as high as advertised) Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Daniel McCarthy: Ramaswamy: A Trump versus Trump? Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT