To the Editor: I am asking Republican and independent voters to support Don Bolduc on September 13th in the U.S. Senate primary.
Don Bolduc is a New Hampshire native who grew up in Laconia. He spent 33 years in the U.S. Army, rising from private to brigadier general — maybe the only one to accomplish this or certainly one of a small few. During his 33 years he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. Today he is an advocate for all those who suffer post-traumatic stress. Fellow officers and soldiers called him “Captain America” and “everyone’s general” during a career where he worked with leaders — militarily and legislatively — throughout the world and in Washington.
Don Bolduc believes in:
The U.S. Constitution
Fiscal responsibility
Restoring energy independence
Legal (not illegal) immigration
Border Security/finishing the wall
National security and defense for the U.S., without trying to solve every problem in the world
Don has been on the frontline of life, seen the worst, has come through it all and continues his unselfish service to the people of this great state and our country.
Please retire Maggie Hassan. Have you seen Maggie’s re-election ads that have run “ad nauseum” since last Fall? Where have the multimillions of dollars come from for these ads? Let me fill you in on a little secret— the money isn’t coming from New Hampshire or anyone interested in the people of New Hampshire!